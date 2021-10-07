Make sure your home is ready for the cool Fall conditions

CHARLOTTE – Cooler temperatures are rolling in, and as we see the tree leaves start to change, it is a real reminder that Fall is fastly approaching. The warm weather during the day is still quite pleasant to enjoy, which makes it a perfect time to prepare your home and garden for the upcoming seasonal change. It is important to maintain your home each season, keeping it in tip-top shape. Paying close attention to your home and repairing items each season goes a long way and can save you a ton of money and irritation down the line. Preparing your home by breaking it down into “to-do tasks” often is a great way to put together an effective plan that makes prep easier and less daunting. In preparing your home, gardens, and outside space for colder weather, it is best to focus on the following areas.

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO