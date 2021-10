Attempt to pet as many pups as possible in a local pub with the upcoming board game, Hair of the Dog. As a group of people who do not own a dog, but dream of doing so, the players in Hair of the Dog are desperate for some quality pup petting time. Luckily for them a new pub has opened up with local dog owners flocking there with their pooches, making it the perfect location for the dog lovers to go. With their drinks in hand, the players must attempt to pet as many dogs as possible making sure to keep their glasses topped up and the dogs they’re stroking happy.

