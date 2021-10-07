A busy week in Denton-area sports culminates with weekend showdowns

Buy Now Braswell running back Jamerion Sanford (26) carries the ball and is tackled by Guyer's Jaden Powerll (3) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Jeff Woo/DRC

The Denton area is no stranger to rivalry games, as there always seems to be a massive showdown every week.

So far this season in football, we've had coverage of Guyer vs. Ryan, Argyle vs. Celina, Guyer vs. Prosper and Ryan vs. Denton. And that's not even a complete list. This week, we add another biggie as Guyer and Braswell ready to lock horns in a key District 5-6A matchup.

The Wildcats are coming off a huge win over Prosper to remain unbeaten, and they have every intention of moving to 7-0 in their second-ever meeting against their crosstown rival, Braswell. The Bengals (4-2, 1-1 district) have plenty of weapons to offset Guyer's attack and are coming off an impressive 63-42 win over previously unbeaten Little Elm.

Much of that was because of Jaylon Burton, who went off for 363 rushing yards and six touchdowns in that game.

A full preview of Guyer vs. Braswell can be found here.

Meanwhile, Argyle is coming off a rare regular-season loss and hopes to get back into the win column with a home game against Anna on Friday. Other big Friday games include Denton traveling to Frisco Lone Star and the Aubrey Chaparrals putting their unbeaten record on the line at Celina. Pilot Point, winners of its last two games, hosts Paradise.

And don't forget about tonight's game. The No. 1-ranked Ryan Raiders host The Colony at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

In other important high school sports news...

Sanger's Colby Lewis has been named the Football Player of the Week after racking up 156 rushing yards, 104 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the Indians' 55-39 win over Vernon last week.

Guyer wide receiver Jace Wilson committed to UTSA.

In tennis news, Ryan made history on Tuesday by clinching a bi-district playoff berth for the first time in school history. The Raiders beat Justin Northwest 14-5. Ryan faces Wichita Falls at 10 a.m. next Tuesday at Bowie High School.

In volleyball action, both Ryan and Denton picked up big wins Tuesday night to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Meanwhile, Guyer's Kyndal Stowers joined the 1,000 kills club in the Lady Wildcats' sweep over McKinney.

Here is the latest high school sports coverage, and be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks for more content.

— Steve Gamel