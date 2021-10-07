CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A busy week in Denton-area sports culminates with weekend showdowns

By Steve Gamel
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whUnO_0cKf29qF00
Braswell running back Jamerion Sanford (26) carries the ball and is tackled by Guyer's Jaden Powerll (3) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

The Denton area is no stranger to rivalry games, as there always seems to be a massive showdown every week.

So far this season in football, we've had coverage of Guyer vs. Ryan, Argyle vs. Celina, Guyer vs. Prosper and Ryan vs. Denton. And that's not even a complete list. This week, we add another biggie as Guyer and Braswell ready to lock horns in a key District 5-6A matchup.

The Wildcats are coming off a huge win over Prosper to remain unbeaten, and they have every intention of moving to 7-0 in their second-ever meeting against their crosstown rival, Braswell. The Bengals (4-2, 1-1 district) have plenty of weapons to offset Guyer's attack and are coming off an impressive 63-42 win over previously unbeaten Little Elm.

Much of that was because of Jaylon Burton, who went off for 363 rushing yards and six touchdowns in that game.

A full preview of Guyer vs. Braswell can be found here.

Meanwhile, Argyle is coming off a rare regular-season loss and hopes to get back into the win column with a home game against Anna on Friday. Other big Friday games include Denton traveling to Frisco Lone Star and the Aubrey Chaparrals putting their unbeaten record on the line at Celina. Pilot Point, winners of its last two games, hosts Paradise.

And don't forget about tonight's game. The No. 1-ranked Ryan Raiders host The Colony at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

In other important high school sports news...

Sanger's Colby Lewis has been named the Football Player of the Week after racking up 156 rushing yards, 104 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the Indians' 55-39 win over Vernon last week.

Guyer wide receiver Jace Wilson committed to UTSA.

In tennis news, Ryan made history on Tuesday by clinching a bi-district playoff berth for the first time in school history. The Raiders beat Justin Northwest 14-5. Ryan faces Wichita Falls at 10 a.m. next Tuesday at Bowie High School.

In volleyball action, both Ryan and Denton picked up big wins Tuesday night to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Meanwhile, Guyer's Kyndal Stowers joined the 1,000 kills club in the Lady Wildcats' sweep over McKinney.

Here is the latest high school sports coverage, and be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks for more content.

— Steve Gamel

Comments / 0

 

Briefly TWU

LAREDO — TWU dropped a 3-0 decision at Texas A&M International on Saturday afternoon. TAMIU (2-12, 2-5 Lone Star Conference) captured the match with set wins of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-14. Cara Pool led TWU (7-11, 3-5) with five kills, while Trixie Oche and Elizabeth Ugbaja added four kills apiece.
LAREDO, TX
Second quarter propels Guyer past Braswell

If there's one stat that coaches will bank on for their team's success, it is turnovers. On Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, turnovers completely changed the dynamic in Guyer's 35-14 win over Braswell. In the blink of an eye, it seemed, a close game in the second quarter...
FOOTBALL
What We Learned: North Texas certainly looks like Austin Aune's team at the moment

North Texas fell to 1-4 on the season on Saturday, when the Mean Green lost to Missouri 48-35 in Columbia. UNT has dropped four straight games since opening the season with a win over Northwestern State. UNT has a short week to prepare for a Friday night showdown with Marshall in the Mean Green's first conference game since a loss to Louisiana Tech back on Sept. 25.
TEXAS STATE
Colby Lewis
Sanger's Colby Lewis named Football Player of the Week

Sanger's speedy do-it-all threat Colby Lewis has been named the Denton Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week, as voted on by DRC readers. Lewis racked up a staggering 156 rushing yards, 104 more yards as a receiver and three total touchdowns in last week's 55-39 win over Vernon. He received 68.6% of the total vote, garnering 335 of the 487 total ballots cast to outlast Ryan's Jordyn Bailey, Braswell's Jaylon Burton, Pilot Point's Aydon Cox and Guyer's BJ Phillips.
SANGER, TX
Volleyball roundup: Aubrey sweeps Gainesville for fifth straight victory

GAINESVILLE — Aubrey won its fifth straight match with a straight-set win (25-9, 25-23, 25-10) over Gainesville on Tuesday night. Lexie Temple led the way with 18 kills followed by Sydney Garrison with 13 to lead the Aubrey (21-7, 6-1 District 9-4A) offense. Gracie Bell added six kills and also led the team with 30 assists. Makayla Johnson had four of the team's seven aces on the night.
AUBREY, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

