CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

UAB Takes on UTSA In San Antonio

uabsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUAB (7-7) vs. UTSA (5-11) Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | Convocation Center. UAB (7-7) vs. UTSA (5-11) The Blazers are looking to build on their victory last Saturday versus Old Dominion. Outside hitter Fernanda Maida is currently 4th in the nation in kills per set, (5.18) and 3rd nationally in points per set (5.75). As a team, UAB is hitting .227%. Coach Betsy Freeburg said "We are looking forward to continuing conference play at UTSA this weekend. They are a team we split with to close out the regular season last April at home, so we anticipate a challenge ahead of us. Since returning from Old Dominion, we have placed major emphasis on staying locked in and disciplined in both our serve receive and in our transition defense. This is a special trip as well with many of our players being from Texas, and with Lexy and Bri being from San Antonio. We're looking forward to playing in front of family and friends and seeing familiar faces while on the road."

uabsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Emails show Jon Gruden called Biden a 'clueless p----'

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster Jon Gruden mocked President Biden in 2011, calling him a "clueless p----," according to new leaked emails. Gruden's emails were obtained and reviewed by The New York Times, which published details of the messages Monday evening. The report reveals a litany of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
NBC News

Why Southwest Airlines could be vulnerable to mass disruptions

Southwest Airlines passengers faced more travel woes Monday as hundreds of flights were canceled in a major disruption that began over the weekend and has led to more than 2,000 flight cancellations. More than 360 flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon and another nearly 1,000 delayed, according to...
INDUSTRY
ABC News

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland runs Boston Marathon to mark Indigenous Peoples Day

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day by running the Boston Marathon on Monday, honoring ancestors that ran before her. “I started running about 20 years ago," Haaland wrote in an op-ed she penned for the Boston Globe. "Along the way to running my first marathon, I began to think deeply about the story of my people who have used running not only to get places but to preserve their traditions and culture. ... I run because my ancestors gave me this ability," she later continued.
POLITICS
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Blazers#Utsa Roadrunners#Utsa#The Utsa Roadrunners#Old Dominion
Fox News

Nobel prize given to three US-based economists

A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize for economics Monday for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage does not lead to less hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy