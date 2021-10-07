UAB Takes on UTSA In San Antonio

UAB (7-7) vs. UTSA (5-11) Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | Convocation Center. UAB (7-7) vs. UTSA (5-11) The Blazers are looking to build on their victory last Saturday versus Old Dominion. Outside hitter Fernanda Maida is currently 4th in the nation in kills per set, (5.18) and 3rd nationally in points per set (5.75). As a team, UAB is hitting .227%. Coach Betsy Freeburg said "We are looking forward to continuing conference play at UTSA this weekend. They are a team we split with to close out the regular season last April at home, so we anticipate a challenge ahead of us. Since returning from Old Dominion, we have placed major emphasis on staying locked in and disciplined in both our serve receive and in our transition defense. This is a special trip as well with many of our players being from Texas, and with Lexy and Bri being from San Antonio. We're looking forward to playing in front of family and friends and seeing familiar faces while on the road."