The Tri Valley Mustangs came to Sisseton and beat the Redmen on their homecoming 42-0 at the Athletic Complex in Sisseton on Friday, Sept. 24. The Mustangs came out and scored a touchdown at the beginning of the first quarter to lead the scoring 7-0. The Mustangs came back and scored 28 in the second quarter of play and the Redmen just didn’t have an answer to the Mustangs attack. The score ended 35-0 at half-time. For more on this story and many more please purchase a copy of the Sisseton Courier on news stands now or purchase a copy of the E-edtion on this website..

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO