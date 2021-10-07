CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beeville, TX

Benito Gomez Sr.

mysoutex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenito Gomez Sr., 40, of Beeville, Texas. went to be with the Lord on October 04, 2021. Mr. Gomez was born June 22, 1981, in Beeville, Texas. to Juan Gabriel Gomez and Jesusa (Susie) Ybarra Gomez. Mr. Benito Gomez graduated from A.C. Jones high school class of 2000. He had just graduated from Del Mar College receiving his CDL to become a truck driver for L&F Distributor in Beeville, Texas. He was a very loving person, very caring for others need, always had a smile from ear to ear that would make you smile as well.

www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and mysoginistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Beeville, TX
Obituaries
City
Beeville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy