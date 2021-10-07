Benito Gomez Sr., 40, of Beeville, Texas. went to be with the Lord on October 04, 2021. Mr. Gomez was born June 22, 1981, in Beeville, Texas. to Juan Gabriel Gomez and Jesusa (Susie) Ybarra Gomez. Mr. Benito Gomez graduated from A.C. Jones high school class of 2000. He had just graduated from Del Mar College receiving his CDL to become a truck driver for L&F Distributor in Beeville, Texas. He was a very loving person, very caring for others need, always had a smile from ear to ear that would make you smile as well.