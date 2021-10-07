Gotham Knights Teaser Image Reveals Freak Accident At Wayne Manor
There are already quite a few games we are eager to get our hands-on. Some of those games were meant to launch this year. However, due to the worldwide health pandemic, several of these games were pushed into next year. That’s unfortunate, but at the very least, these projects were not canceled altogether. So instead, we might be waiting a bit longer to enjoy these projects. One of which just received a new teaser image.gameranx.com
Comments / 0