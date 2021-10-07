Gotham Knights Teaser Image Reveals Freak Accident At Wayne Manor

As WB Games Montreal is set to release the latest AAA Batman game since 2015’s Arkham Knight, the former Arkham Origins studio has DC fans full attention. With limited glimpses into what the game will be like, many of the details and features of the game remain a mystery since revealed at 2020’s DC Fandome. Other than the four lead characters sans Batman and a gameplay walkthrough of one level, WB Games has been largely radio silent. Despite this, many fans have high hopes for the game to live up to the quality of the Arkhamverse titles, while still differentiating itself from them. We brought together a list of 10 different things (in no order) that will help Gotham Knights live up to the hype.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO