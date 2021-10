Apalachee High School recently recognized Adrian Morales as its Barrow County Chamber of Commerce Senior of the Month for October. Morales is the son of Janet and Jesus Avila. By the end of his high school career, Morales will have completed eight Advanced Placement classes as well as numerous Honors/Accelerated classes, according to a news release. He has a cumulative GPA of 100.03 and ranks 10th in his class of 437. He has also participated in Apalachee’s cross country, track and field, and swim programs.

BARROW COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO