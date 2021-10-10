CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

William Shatner Is Still Klingon To Earth, As Blue Origin Space Flight Delayed

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOxw2_0cKekTZ000

UPDATE: William Shatner ’s Blue Origin flight has been delayed due to weather. Blue Origin confirmed the news on Sunday saying, “Due to forecasted winds on Tuesday, October 12, Blue Origin’s mission operations team has made the decision to delay the launch of NS-18 and is now targeting Wednesday, October 13. Liftoff from Launch Site One is currently targeted for 8:30 am CDT / 13:30 UTC on Wednesday.”

Jeff Bezos ’ aerospace company shared a photo of Shatner on Saturday night looking excited at astronaut village.

Shatner has yet to comment on the delay.

EARLIER: During his panel at New York Comic-Con on Thursday, William Shatner revealed that he’s terrified to go into space.

“My friend Jason Erhlick came to me about a year and a half ago and he said he was seeing these rockets with people going into space. And, wouldn’t it be something if Captain Kirk went up there?” the Star Trek star said. “And I said, ‘Jason, for God’s sake, man. Nobody cares if Captain Kirk goes to space. It was 55 years ago, man. But I’m doing well, maybe I should go up to space?”

About a year passed due to Covid before a real conversation took place about Shatner following Jeff Bezos’ historic trip to space . It was announced last week that the actor will explore the final frontier for real on Bezos’ Blue Origin Spaceflight, becoming the oldest person to go to space.

“I don’t want to be the oldest guy to go into space,” the 90-year-old exclaimed to the roaring crowd.

While discussing his trip to Texas in preparation for his October 12 space flight, Shatner recalled the 1986 Challenger crash that killed all the astronauts on board. He said the people in charge of his flight repeatedly said everything should be fine, which wasn’t of much comfort for the actor.

“And I’m thinking, ‘I’m going up in a rocket and our best guess is it should be fine?” he shared. “I’m terrified. I’m Captain Kirk, and I’m terrified. I’m not really terrified — yes I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold. I’m planning on putting my nose against the window [once I’m in space], and my only hope is I won’t see someone else looking back.”

Comments / 2

Related
Primetimer

George Takei carries on his feud with William Shatner, calling him an "unfit" guinea pig after he became the oldest person in space

“He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens,” Takei told Page Six of his former Star Trek co-star's hours after Shatner returned to Earth from his Blue Origin spaceflight on Wednesday. “So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study. Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
AOL Corp

William Shatner 'overwhelmed by sadness' while discussing spaceflight

Just one day after hurtling into space on the Blue Origin rocket, an emotional William Shatner appeared on Cuomo Prime Time to discuss the profound experience. The 90-year-old actor revealed that the once-in-a-lifetime trip was incredibly bittersweet. “I wish I had better news and more entertainment and jokes to tell...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Origin Space#Earth#Space Flight#Blue Origin#New York Comic Con
AFP

NASA launches Lucy probe to explore Jupiter asteroids

NASA launched a spacecraft called Lucy on a 12-year mission to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids for the first time on Saturday, gathering new insights into the solar system's formation. The Atlas V rocket responsible for propelling the probe took off at 5:34 am local time (0934 GMT) from Cape Canaveral. Named after an ancient fossil of a pre-human ancestor, Lucy will become the first solar-powered spacecraft to venture so far from the Sun, and will observe more asteroids than any probe before it -- eight in all. Lucy will also make three Earth flybys for gravity assists, making it the first spacecraft to return to our planet's vicinity from the outer solar system.
ASTRONOMY
CNBC

Branson is trailing Bezos in space tourism, while Musk's SpaceX competes in a league of its own

2021 has been a whirlwind for private space tourism, with this week especially crucial for the ventures founded by Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson. While Bezos' Blue Origin took a step forward in flying people on suborbital space trips, Branson's Virgin Galactic took a step back – putting the latter company at least a year behind the former in the niche market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren Rips Billionaires’ ‘Free Ride. . . All The Way To Outer Space’ On William Shatner’s Launch Day

BOSTON (CBS) — William Shatner became the oldest person in space on Wednesday, when the 90-year-old actor who played Captain Kirk blasted off aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. It was an exciting day for “Star Trek” fans – but Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts used the moment to share a different message about the new age of space travel. The one-time presidential candidate took to social media with a familiar mantra: The ultra-rich are getting away with paying too little in taxes as they set their sights on the final frontier. “Giant corporations and billionaires have had a free ride for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Deadline

Deadline

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy