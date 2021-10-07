High school roundup: St. Joseph boys soccer team blanks Shoreland in Metro Classic matchup
The St. Joseph boys soccer team blanked Shoreland Lutheran, 3-0, on Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference match between county rivals at Shoreland. St. Joseph (8-1-3 overall) remained unbeaten in conference play at 3-0-3 and stayed tied with Whitefish Bay Dominican for second place behind Wind Point Prairie, which is 6-0-0 in the Metro Classic and was ranked No. 4 in the latest Division-4 state coaches poll.www.kenoshanews.com
