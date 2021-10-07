Rental Agreement Issues in San Juan Island Real Estate Transactions. It is not uncommon for a rental agreement to play a role in a real estate transaction. Timing can be everything and often the homes on the market are occupied by a tenant or sellers are unable to time the closing of their current home and the purchase of their next home. In some cases, homes are selling so fast, many of our sellers are unable to relocate within the contract period. In these situations, a short-term delayed possession agreement is in order.