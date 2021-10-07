CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan County, WA

Rental Agreement Issues in San Juan Island Real Estate Transactions

By Local Marketplace
sanjuanjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRental Agreement Issues in San Juan Island Real Estate Transactions. It is not uncommon for a rental agreement to play a role in a real estate transaction. Timing can be everything and often the homes on the market are occupied by a tenant or sellers are unable to time the closing of their current home and the purchase of their next home. In some cases, homes are selling so fast, many of our sellers are unable to relocate within the contract period. In these situations, a short-term delayed possession agreement is in order.

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Vail area real estate transactions dip, prices still rising

It looks like Eagle County’s real estate market is going to surpass $3 billion in sales for the second consecutive year. But activity may be slowing somewhat. After spending the first half of this year running ahead of 2020 figures, the latest data from Land Title Guarantee Co. shows a bit of a slowdown in August.
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Local
Washington Government
San Juan County, WA
Government
rismedia.com

Debt Ceiling Deal Reached, Upcoming Funding Hurdle Could Impact Real Estate Transactions

Democrats and Republicans reached a temporary debt ceiling deal today to extend the government’s borrowing limit and avoid a federal default. If Congress had not raised the debt ceiling, the amount of debt the U.S. federal government can have outstanding, a default period could have led to disastrous consequences for real estate, leading to furloughed federal employees or even requests that staff keep working unpaid, with a large IOU looming over their heads, according to some scholars.
REAL ESTATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Real Estate Tech Firm reAlpha Launches Reg A+ Campaign, Targets Short-Term Rentals

“We’re thrilled to offer Main Street investors access to early-stage investment opportunities through our Regulation A+ offering,” said Giri Devanur, reAlpha’s founder and CEO. Net proceeds of the offering will allow the company to build an expanded inventory of homes. A minority interest in these individual properties will then be...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#San Juan Islands#Vacation Rentals#Tenant Remains Buyer
oklahoman.com

Commercial real estate transactions in the Oklahoma City area

Newmark Robinson Park reports these real estate transactions:. • e-tailer Inc. leased 47,593 square feet at 6601 S Air Depot, Suite C-D. Brett Price and Kris Davis with Newmark Robinson Park represented the landlord and Zach McQueen with NAI Sullivan Group represented the tenant. • Conn Appliance leased 10,944 square...
Providence Business News

List: Rhode Island Commercial Real Estate Sales – Office

Top sales re-ranked by square footage: 1. 180-200 Corliss St., and 146, 148 and 303 West River St., Providence | Square footage: 220,000 2. 870 Westminster St., Providence | Square footage: 60,000 3. 155 South Main St., Providence | Square footage: 55,000 71.5 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating…
PROVIDENCE, RI
Houston Chronicle

Real estate transactions: Company inks Energy Corridor headquarters lease

AES Drilling Fluids, a provider of drilling fluids systems and products across the U.S., leased 27,614 square feet at 575 N. Dairy Ashford in west Houston’s Energy Corridor. The office will house the company’s headquarters and a state-of-the-art laboratory. Griff Bandy and Joe Bright of NAI Partners represented the tenant. Steve Rocher of CBRE represented the landlord. AES Drilling is a division of Canadian Energy Services.
HOUSTON, TX
cre-sources.com

State Street Realty Closes More Than 147,000 SF Of Commercial Real Estate Transactions

State Street Realty, a Miami-based brokerage and advisory firm, recently completed lease and sale transactions totaling over 147,000 square feet with a value of over $25,000,000. These commercial real estate transactions were all completed throughout the South Florida area in August and September by Vice President Frank Trelles, SIOR and Sales Associate Jason Gonzalez.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Baltimore Sun

A Baltimore family’s property taxes more than doubled, but delays in recording home purchases left them in the dark

Travola Foster and her fiance searched for months for their first home, a difficult enough task even without a pandemic and competitive housing market. They were outbid a couple of times and nearly gave up. But then, Foster got an alert about a home in Ashburton, close to where she works and spacious enough for her household of five. She quickly arranged to see it, and soon her real estate ...
BALTIMORE, MD
brownstoner.com

Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Greenpoint Wood Frame, a Cobble Hill Rental

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Park Slope co-op, a Bay Ridge row house and a Cobble Hill brownstone. Park Slope and Cobble are popular this week with other listings scattered across the borough. The least expensive is a Cobble Hill rental at $3,000 a month rent and the most expensive is a Park Slope Neo-Grec at $6.75 million.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy