LINTON – The Big Sit! is an annual tailgate for bird watchers, held across North America and at Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area (FWA). The idea is to sit in a 17-foot diameter circle and identify as many birds as you can in one day. It is an excellent novice bird-watching experience because you can stay in one place, meet other bird watchers, and come and go as you’re comfortable. You can also see a lot of birds during the Big Sit! and no gear is necessary! You can learn more about the Big Sit! by visiting www.thebigsit.org.

LINTON, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO