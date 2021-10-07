Otay Ranch alumna nets game-winner for SDSU women’s soccer team
Sophomore forward Emma Gaines-Ramos is among an impressive six South County players on this year’s San Diego State University women’s soccer team. Gaines-Ramos, who helped lead Otay Ranch High School to the San Diego Section Division III championship to cap the 2019-20 season, has started 11 of the Aztecs’ 12 games to date. She has logged one goal and one assist, and the one goal was a big one — standing up as the game-winning tally in a 2-0 Mountain West Conference victory against Utah State Sunday at the Aztec Sports Deck.www.thestarnews.com
