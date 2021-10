Tottenham Hotspur look to get back to winning ways today following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal. Despite the turmoil and chaos surrounding the squad and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, as a famous man once said, the show must go on. The good news is that Spurs get to face NS Mura in Conference League today. The Slovenian side sit at the bottom of the group following a 2-0 loss to group leader Vitesse. Spurs are expected to rotate moderately for this match before Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO