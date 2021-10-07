Kayaking Chena River from Nordale Rd to Back of Pioneer Park Fairbanks Alaska 8 3 2021

This is a short clip of kayaking on the Chena River from the Nordale Rd boat launch to the back of Pioneer Park in Fairbanks, Alaska. This trip takes about 6 hours and is 17 miles by river. If you look real close at 0:32-0:37 you can see a beaver swimming across the river in front of our kayaks and at the end of the video are a bunch of ducks. There is also a boat in this video, this is not a normal boat you see on the river. The river is very dark because there is a lot of silt in it. I hope you enjoy the video.