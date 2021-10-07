CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MAN STEALS GUN FROM WOMAN, SWAPS IT FOR METH – SHE WANTS GUN BACK

Cover picture for the articleOn 10-03-2021 I spoke with Melissa Kilby by phone who stated that Dennis Nesbitt had stolen her (Davis .380 handgun). Ms. Kilby stated that she found the gun missing on 09-30-2021 and asked Mr. Nesbitt about the gun and he told her that he had taken the gun and traded it to a guy on Tabor Loop for a gram of methamphetamine. Ms. Kilby stated that she told Mr. Nesbitt if he gave the gun back she would not call the Police, she stated that Mr. Nesbitt has not reached out to her about returning the gun and now needed a Police report for a stolen gun. I later observed Mr. Nesbitt walking in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Stanley St. I stopped and asked Mr. Nesbitt about the gun and he first stated that he did not take the gun. I advised him that Ms. Kilby had told me that he took it and attempted to get him to return it but he would not return the gun. Mr. Nesbitt then stated that he did take the gun and traded it for some methamphetamine because she had taken a card from him and owed him money. He was placed into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Justice Center for theft of property.

