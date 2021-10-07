Ches Smith Explores Haitian Vodou Music with We All Break
Beloved for his many cool collaborations with Tim Berne, John Zorn, and Marc Ribot, drummer/improviser/composer Ches Smith is best served hot, under his own name—on his Congs for Brums series of recordings or his 2016 ECM trio album with Craig Taborn and Mat Maneri, The Bell. His latest group, We All Break, is his most soulful yet. Originally a quartet comprising pianist Matt Mitchell, Smith and two of his percussion teachers, Daniel Brevil and Markus Schwartz, on the tanbou (a Haitian barrel drum), the band has since grown into an octet, as documented on its recent two-CD set Path of Seven Colors. But its M.O. remains the same: studying the ritual and abandon of traditional Haitian Vodou music and adorning it with modern improvisation.jazztimes.com
Comments / 0