Chopped Junior Champion Passes Away At Age 17

Top Chef Junior competitor Fuller Goldsmith has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 17. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith. He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met," wrote production company, Magical Elves, in an Instagram post on October 6. "From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."

