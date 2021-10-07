CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chopped Junior Champion Passes Away At Age 17

By Charlie, Debbie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was unfamiliar with the name “Magical Elves” in terms of the entertainment industry until this morning. I wish I still was. This is the production company that works in conjunction with The Food Network to produce shows like “Chopped Junior.” On of the past champions on that show was a cancer-battling boy from Alabama, Fuller Goldsmith. On their Instagram page yesterday, Magical Elves informed the world that Fuller had lost his fight to that awful disease at the age of 17.

The Independent

Fuller Goldsmith: Teen chef and star of 'Chopped Junior' dead at 17

Teenage cooking star and ‘Chopped Junior’ winner Fuller Goldsmith has reportedly died after a long running illness.Fuller, who took part in Food Network’s cooking competition when he was 14, had been treated for leukaemia in the past but according to his father, took a turn for the worst this week. "He got tired and was ready to go," his father, Scott Goldsmith, told WIAT, a CBS affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama. The tragedy came four days ahead of his birthday, which would have been on Saturday, CBS News reported. He was about to turn 18, and had been...
wmleader.com

‘Chopped Junior’ Winner Was 17 – WM Leader

Chopped Junior winner and former Top Chef Junior competitor Fuller Goldsmith has died at age 17 from cancer, according to the announcement from the Magical Elves company, which produces Top Chef Junior. “We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith,” the company...
bravotv.com

Top Chef Junior Alum Fuller Goldsmith Has Passed Away After His Battle With Cancer

Top Chef Junior competitor Fuller Goldsmith has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 17. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith. He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met," wrote production company, Magical Elves, in an Instagram post on October 6. "From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa native, Food Network teen chef dies of cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old chef from Tuscaloosa who made headlines back in 2017 when he won the Food Network show Chopped Junior, has died after a lifelong battle with cancer. Fuller Goldsmith was 4-years-old when he was first diagnosed with cancer and in the course of beating it,...
CBS News

Teen chef who appeared on "Chopped Junior" dies at 17

A teen chef who won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" has died at the age of 17. Fuller Goldsmith died on Tuesday after a long battle with leukemia. Saturday would be his 18th birthday, WIAT, a CBS affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, reports. Goldsmith appeared on "Chopped Junior," a...
WEKU

'Top Chef Junior' competitor Fuller Goldsmith has died at age 17

Top Chef Junior competitor Fuller Goldsmith has died following a long battle with leukemia. He would've turned 18 years old on Saturday. His death was announced by Magical Elves, producers of the cooking show. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith....
