Chopped Junior Champion Passes Away At Age 17
I was unfamiliar with the name “Magical Elves” in terms of the entertainment industry until this morning. I wish I still was. This is the production company that works in conjunction with The Food Network to produce shows like “Chopped Junior.” On of the past champions on that show was a cancer-battling boy from Alabama, Fuller Goldsmith. On their Instagram page yesterday, Magical Elves informed the world that Fuller had lost his fight to that awful disease at the age of 17.country1037fm.com
Comments / 0