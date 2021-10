A Mason City man has been charged with several felony charges in connection to break-ins and thefts that occurred at the fairgrounds on Thursday. Justin Lee Holt, 45, has been charged with four felonies and three aggravated misdemeanors for the burglary and break-ins that occurred at the fairgrounds on Thursday at 7:11 p.m.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO