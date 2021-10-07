CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Winter and Spring Passes Available – Friday Night 10/8

By Admin
glennathletics.com
 5 days ago

Anyone wishing to purchase a Winter or Spring Sports Pass for this year the John Glenn Athletic Department will be selling both at a table inside the home entrance of Friday Night’s Varsity Football Game until halftime. Passes will get you into every John Glenn Athletic Event for that season (excludes Urey, WES, and NLES). We no longer offer the Urey pass punch or the All Sport Year Long Pass. Prices for passes are the following for each season:

glennathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores from 10/1/21

ESKO, Minn. – In prep football action, Esko stayed undefeated as they got the home shutout over Two Harbors 24-0 Friday at Eskomos Stadium. Here’s all the other scores from Friday night:. MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL – WEEK FIVE. Cloquet 14, Hermantown 7. Rock Ridge 14, Duluth East 46. Grand Rapids...
ESKO, MN
wcyb.com

Friday Night Huddle scores: 10/8

Check out the latest high school football scores from across our region!. If you are using our app or are having trouble viewing the scores, click here.
HIGH SCHOOL
texashsfootball.com

Under the Lights of Friday Night: Spring vs Spring Westfield

Spring (4-0) The Lions are averaging a whopping 53 points per game on offense, led by dynamic quarterback Bishop Davenport. Davenport has thrown for 1317 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only 2 INTs. He has also rushed for 349 yards and 5 scores. According to 247sports, Davenport is committed to Utah State.
FOOTBALL
KXLY

Friday Night Sports Extra part two 10-8

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Four News Now sports team of Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti are back with another week of high school football highlights from around the area. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
glennathletics.com

Fall Athletics & Co-Curricular Senior Night – Friday 10/8 Pregame

We will be celebrating our Seniors of all Fall Sports as well as Co-Curriculars during pregame of Friday Night’s Varsity Football Game. Each sport will be grouped together and announced. We would like to get this started at approximately 6:30pm and we ask that all players and parents report to the finish line area of the track as close to 6:15pm as possible. Tickets can be purchased at the home side gate starting at 6:00pm.
SPORTS
KLST/KSAN

Season Pass 10/10

SAN ANGELO, TX. — KLST’s Season Pass for October 10th, featuring a review of week seven of the high school football season, plus a busy week for Angelo State athletics.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KFVS12

Heartland Football Friday 10/8

(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday continues on October 8. You can check the scores on Friday night here. Charleston at Sikeston (Game of the Week) If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below.
SIKESTON, MO
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week #8 nominees

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 25th season and better than ever. Week #8 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ kicks off this Friday, October 8 at 11:00 p.m. Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#American Football#Varsity Football Game#Nles#The Athletic Office
KLEWTV

Friday Night Blitz - Week 6 - 10/1/21

The Lewiston Bengals win big on senior night, Pullman gets their first win of the season, and Lapwai puts on a show against Clearwater Valley. All those highlights and more in this week's edition of Friday Night Blitz.
LEWISTON, ID
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around The Farm Winter League: 10/8/21

NOTES: All games from the Mexican Pacific League (Liga ARCO). All players former Indians. Michael Choice (Obregon, RF): 0-2, 1 BB, 1 HBP – Choice is still without a hit through his first three games of the LMP season ,but also has a campaign-opening three-game on-base streak. Derrick Loop (Culiacan,...
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy