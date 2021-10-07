Winter and Spring Passes Available – Friday Night 10/8
Anyone wishing to purchase a Winter or Spring Sports Pass for this year the John Glenn Athletic Department will be selling both at a table inside the home entrance of Friday Night’s Varsity Football Game until halftime. Passes will get you into every John Glenn Athletic Event for that season (excludes Urey, WES, and NLES). We no longer offer the Urey pass punch or the All Sport Year Long Pass. Prices for passes are the following for each season:glennathletics.com
Comments / 0