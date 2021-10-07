Sesame Place’s Halloween Spooktacular Is a Preschooler’s Paradise, But Here’s What You Should Know Before Going

Like adoring Mickey Mouse and resisting bedtime, just about every kid goes through a Sesame Street phase, where Elmo becomes their ultimate icon and there is no better jam to rock out to than the “Dark Horse”-esque “Brushy Brush” (seriously, as far as kids’ songs go, it’s a bop). So it’s only natural that in the interest of being crowned Best Parents Ever, you’d want to plan a trip to the mecca of all things furry red (and blue and green) monster, Sesame Place.