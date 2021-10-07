How to Watch ‘Ghosts,’ the Buzzy New Supernatural Sitcom

"You could almost hear the collective groan from across the pond in 2019 when CBS announced another British sitcom favorite would be getting the remake treatment," says Jon O'Brien. "Had they not learned anything from the adaptations of (deep breath) Peep Show, Gavin and Stacey, Spaced, Friday Night Dinner, The Inbetweeners and The IT Crowd, most of which were so hopelessly inferior they failed to make it past the pilot stage? The Office still remains very much the exception to the rule. It remains a mystery why networks feel remakes are necessary in a streaming age which has proven U.S. audiences can handle the odd (shock! horror!) regional accent or culturally-specific reference. See the success of recent London-centric comedies Breeders, Catastrophe, This Way Up and, of course, the Emmy-winning Fleabag, while the recent confirmation that the excellent Derry Girls would be wrapping up after its third season sparked just as much disappointment on this side of the Atlantic. Even NBC’s all-conquering Ted Lasso is grounded in a British sporting world entirely alien to most homegrown viewers." O'Brien notes that the British version of Ghosts has "quietly become one of the jewels in the BBC crown (the third season just aired in its native UK). And judging by the first three episodes available pre-air, this new incarnation seems to have stayed relatively faithful to its simple winning premise. There’s a likable young couple who’ve inherited and moved into a grand estate. This grand estate is populated by a motley crew of spirits trapped in a purgatory-like state at the place they met their maker. And these spirits become visible to just one of their new alive housemates after a fall which puts them in a medically-induced coma. Stepping in for Charlotte Ritchie as the all-seeing lead Samantha, iZombie‘s Rose McIver sells the outlandish premise well, flitting between reluctant believer and woman on the edge of a nervous breakdown with amusing results. Utkarsh Ambudkar (Never Have I Ever) provides adequate support, too, although with his husband character Jay written more of a straight man than Kiell Smith-Bynoe’s sweetly gormless equivalent, he isn’t given as much to do. With the original’s gag ratio much higher than most British sitcoms, the rapid-fire rhythm here doesn’t quite jar as much as other adaptations. It does, however, wimp out of the darker moments that pushed Ghosts into the realm of comedy horror."

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO