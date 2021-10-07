CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Ghosts,’ the Buzzy New Supernatural Sitcom

By Dessi Gomez
TheWrap
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a new comedic, spooky show to watch or stream on Thursday nights this October? CBS’ “Ghosts” could be for you. “Ghosts” premieres Thursday on CBS. Each episode will drop Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/8 CT and they will stream on Paramount+ the same day they air on CBS. The CBS App known as CBS All Access is now Paramount+, and you can also watch new episodes of “Ghosts” the day after they air on Hulu with Live TV.

www.thewrap.com

TV Fanatic

Judy Justice: Judge Judy Heads to Streaming in Trailer for IMDb TV Series

Judge Judy, in its current form, is over. Judy Sheindlin has made a beeline for the world of streaming and has crafted a complete different series. IMDb TV released the official trailer for the highly anticipated courtroom series, Judy Justice today, and the premiere date date has been anonounced. Judy...
TV SERIES
Variety

Granville Adams, ‘Oz’ Star, Dies at 58

Granville Adams, the actor best known for his performance as Zahir Arif on HBO’s “Oz,” has died following a long struggle with cancer. He was 58 years old. The news was shared in a tribute posted by “Oz” showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana on his Instagram on Sunday. “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest,” Fontana wrote. Fontana and “Oz” star Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe campaign earlier this year to help Adams and his family pay for the actor’s medical care. The campaign had gone on to raise $99,800, exceeding its $69,500 goal, though it remained active...
CELEBRITIES
Alison Owen
Rose Mciver
tvinsider.com

‘Sopranos’ Prequel, ‘Seinfeld’ Lands on Netflix, CBS’ Friday Lineup, ‘Diana’ Musical and a ‘Maid’s Life on Netflix, Horror Via Lego ‘Star Wars’ and Eli Roth

The game of streaming musical chairs brings the immortal Seinfeld to Netflix. HBO Max sheds light on Tony Soprano’s origins in the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. CBS launches its new Friday lineup, now including S.W.A.T. Before it opens on Broadway, a musical about Diana bows on Netflix, which also presents a sobering series about a Maid struggling in poverty. As a Halloween curtain raiser, Disney+ offers the whimsical Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, while AMC launches a third season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Ghosts: Season One Viewer Votes

Can Samantha and Jay get a moment’s peace in the first season of the Ghosts TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ghosts is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Ghosts here.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

CBS' Ghosts looks like the rare American adaptation of a British sitcom that isn't terrible

"You could almost hear the collective groan from across the pond in 2019 when CBS announced another British sitcom favorite would be getting the remake treatment," says Jon O'Brien. "Had they not learned anything from the adaptations of (deep breath) Peep Show, Gavin and Stacey, Spaced, Friday Night Dinner, The Inbetweeners and The IT Crowd, most of which were so hopelessly inferior they failed to make it past the pilot stage? The Office still remains very much the exception to the rule. It remains a mystery why networks feel remakes are necessary in a streaming age which has proven U.S. audiences can handle the odd (shock! horror!) regional accent or culturally-specific reference. See the success of recent London-centric comedies Breeders, Catastrophe, This Way Up and, of course, the Emmy-winning Fleabag, while the recent confirmation that the excellent Derry Girls would be wrapping up after its third season sparked just as much disappointment on this side of the Atlantic. Even NBC’s all-conquering Ted Lasso is grounded in a British sporting world entirely alien to most homegrown viewers." O'Brien notes that the British version of Ghosts has "quietly become one of the jewels in the BBC crown (the third season just aired in its native UK). And judging by the first three episodes available pre-air, this new incarnation seems to have stayed relatively faithful to its simple winning premise. There’s a likable young couple who’ve inherited and moved into a grand estate. This grand estate is populated by a motley crew of spirits trapped in a purgatory-like state at the place they met their maker. And these spirits become visible to just one of their new alive housemates after a fall which puts them in a medically-induced coma. Stepping in for Charlotte Ritchie as the all-seeing lead Samantha, iZombie‘s Rose McIver sells the outlandish premise well, flitting between reluctant believer and woman on the edge of a nervous breakdown with amusing results. Utkarsh Ambudkar (Never Have I Ever) provides adequate support, too, although with his husband character Jay written more of a straight man than Kiell Smith-Bynoe’s sweetly gormless equivalent, he isn’t given as much to do. With the original’s gag ratio much higher than most British sitcoms, the rapid-fire rhythm here doesn’t quite jar as much as other adaptations. It does, however, wimp out of the darker moments that pushed Ghosts into the realm of comedy horror."
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A New Netflix Sitcom Is Storming The Streaming Charts

It is often argued that sitcoms are the trickiest televisual genre to get right, simply due to the subjective nature of comedy. And a quick look across the history of TV will have you stumbling over hundreds of old and forgotten sitcoms that got cut after or even during their first season as the concept, for whatever reason, didn’t resonate with viewers.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a follow-up to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their respective roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for New Supernatural Drama Series THE GIRL IN THE WOODS

Peacock has announced a new show produced by Crypt TV, The Girl in the Woods, set to release October 21. The show will consist of 8 episodes starring Stefanie Scott, Misha Osherovich, Sofia Bryant, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Liya Page, Reed Diamond, and Leonard Roberts. Based on Crypt TV’s short...
TV SERIES
FOXBusiness

How much did Jerry Seinfeld make for his hit NBC sitcom 'Seinfeld'?

Netflix is about to debut the entire library of "Seinfeld," offering fans of the beloved NBC sitcom a chance to binge-watch it and renew their love for the show that made Jerry Seinfeld one of the biggest names in television comedy. At its peak, "Seinfeld" was the most popular show...
TV & VIDEOS
No Film School

How Did 'Malcolm in the Middle' Change Sitcoms?

Love modern sitcoms? Thank Malcolm in the Middle. The first television show that ever spoke to me was Malcolm in the Middle. I mean that literally. That fourth-wall-breaking kid debuted in the year 2000. I was in sixth grade, and it seemed like anything was possible. I had never before seen a TV show that so exemplified what I thought was my home life. The chaos, the yelling, the pranks all felt so warm, inviting, and terrifyingly accurate.
TV SERIES
The Independent

SNL 2021: When is it back and how can you watch the new season?

Saturday Night Live will soon be returning to TV screens for its 47th season. The long-running comedy sketch show will be beamed across America from New York once again, starting on 2 October. Airing in its usual slot of 11.30pm EST on NBC, viewers will be able to see familiar...
TV SHOWS
northwestgeorgianews.com

‘Ghosts’ make for strange bedfellows in CBS sitcom

Rose McIver describes her new sitcom as a little like moving into a college dorm room — if only your roommates happen to be ghosts. “Ghosts,” based on the BBC sitcom of the same name and premiering Thursday on CBS, is about just that: a group of spirits trapped in a rundown country estate in upstate New York who suddenly find themselves with new neighbors when Samantha (McIver) and husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) inherit Woodstone Manor and move in.
TV SERIES
Williamson Daily News

Angela Henderson-Bentley: New comedy 'Ghosts' tough to explain but fun to watch

When I saw the trailer for the new CBS comedy, “Ghosts,” I was sure that CBS had made a huge mistake. That’s how bad it looked. But after watching the first three episodes, it’s clear the trailer really doesn’t do the show justice. However, in defense of the people who put the trailer together, it’s not easy to describe why “Ghosts” works. I just know that it does, and does really well. Based on a British comedy, “Ghosts” stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a New York City freelance writer who inherits a huge country estate. Samantha falls in love with the place and convinces her boyfriend, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), to remodel it to create a bed and breakfast.
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

New For Fall: Sitcom 'Ghosts' Is A Thing Of The Past

A new fall sitcom premiering Thursday night on CBS feels like a throwback to the wacky world of 1960s television. This is not intended as a compliment. The 1960s were characterized by a slew of shows based on ridiculous premises -- a talking horse and a talking car, a suburban housewife witch, a nun who could fly, a group of people living on a planet of giants, two shows about families of ghouls, one comedy about two teen-aged girls who were identical cousins and on and on.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Amazon working on 'I Love Lucy' remake

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video has announced plans to release a Spanish-language re-imagining of the classic U.S. sitcom, I Love Lucy. The streaming service said Thursday All For Lucy will star Natalia Téllez as the titular heroine and Daniel Tovar as her husband Ricky. "We are excited to...
TV SERIES

