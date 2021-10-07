David Thomas Vernon

David Thomas Austin ("Tom") Vernon died peacefully on August 9, surrounded by those who loved him most. He was born on October 1, 1930, in Chicago, attended Wabash College (BA) and, after service in the Army, completed his education at the University of Chicago (PhD). In Chicago, he met a young designer and artist, Marilyn Nelson, and after a whirlwind romance, they were married and were inseparable from then on. They had two children, Sarah and Paul. The family moved to Boulder where Tom joined the faculty at The University of Colorado (Psychology), and then to Columbia where he served on faculty at the University of Missouri School of Medicine (Family Medicine) from 1972- 1986.