CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

David Thomas Vernon

Columbia Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

David Thomas Austin ("Tom") Vernon died peacefully on August 9, surrounded by those who loved him most. He was born on October 1, 1930, in Chicago, attended Wabash College (BA) and, after service in the Army, completed his education at the University of Chicago (PhD). In Chicago, he met a young designer and artist, Marilyn Nelson, and after a whirlwind romance, they were married and were inseparable from then on. They had two children, Sarah and Paul. The family moved to Boulder where Tom joined the faculty at The University of Colorado (Psychology), and then to Columbia where he served on faculty at the University of Missouri School of Medicine (Family Medicine) from 1972- 1986.

www.columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Columbia, MO
Obituaries
City
Austin Township, MO
City
Columbia, MO
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Nelson
Person
Sarah

Comments / 0

Community Policy