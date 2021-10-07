Institute for Cyber Security to be launched Oct. 13
Marshall University will officially launch its newly formed Institute for Cyber Security at a kickoff event planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex. The institute is an academic and research cluster that will support cyber security-related programs across the campus, drawing on personnel — regardless of current academic affiliation — who are identified as having the skills needed to advance academic, research, external outreach and training/certification programs.www.marshall.edu
