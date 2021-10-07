United Real Estate Named a Top 100 Technology Company
United® Real Estate announced it has recently been named a Top 100 technology company by banking group, D.A. Davidson. Its annual ”The Herd” highlights 100 of the top private technology companies in the United States. United Real Estate was one of only two real estate brokerages selected for inclusion; this year’s list reflects a diverse group of businesses across cloud, collaboration, fin-tech, human capital management, infrastructure, sales and marketing, security and vertical software.rismedia.com
