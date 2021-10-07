CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars brings the joy with 'Godspell'

By STEFANI DIAS sdias@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the idea of heading out for a night of live theater fills you with joy, embrace the spirit and head to "Godspell," which opens Friday at Stars Theatre Restaurant. "It feels like the right time to do the show," Zachary Gonzalez, who plays Jesus in the show, wrote in an email. "This show is an expression of love, and that is something the world needs more of these days. Not to mention, any opportunity to sing these songs is one worth taking. The music is exceptional."

