6 TikTok-famous recipes that will get your kids excited about cooking

Chef Rene Johnson's path in life has been anything but conventional. For nearly two decades of her professional life, she wasn't even a chef — she worked in finance. But ironically, a flair for baking soon saw Johnson incorporating cooking into her business. "I was a mortgage broker and I had this gift for baking. And so when people would refinance or buy a home, I would always give them a gift of a pound cake or sweet potato pie or a cobbler," Johnson said during an exclusive interview with Mashed. "I would let them order that at their closing. And then what ended up happening is that my children and I decided to make holiday baking something that I would do on the side. So I would give my customers, my clients, an order form for baking, and it kind of blew up."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO