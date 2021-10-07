The Frontera Project: A Conversation on Connection

I honestly didn’t know what I was getting myself into when I decided to attend a showing of the Frontera Project here at Swarthmore. From what I could gather from the posters printed across campus, the Frontera Project was an interactive theatrical experience centered around life on the US-Mexico border, frequently pictured as chaotic and unpredictable by the media. There were two things that stuck out to me: the fact that it was interactive and the fact that it was about life on the border, things that I knew very little about. After all, most of the news stories that I have seen framed life on the border as a sort of crisis. Because of that, I really did not know what to expect with a show like this, but by the end, I was left with a deep appreciation for connections, especially those that transcend borders.