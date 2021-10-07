Peer Perspectives on Inclusion

The United States, in preparing for a multi-polar future, should embrace an updated, practical version of the liberal order created in the post Second World War environment. In an increased word of competition, non-state actors, and international challenges, it is better to have allies on point so we can govern our sphere in tandem and jointly. I should note the concept of this idea was first made by David Kilcullen in his book “The Dragons and the Snakes: How the Rest Learned to Fight the West,” which he refers to as the Byzantium option, based on the long-lasting Byzantine Empire of CE 330-1453. As I am an American citizen and interested in international affairs, being a liberal internationalist comes naturally to me. We as Americans and as prominent members of the international community must help mitigate the worst and alleviate humanity from desperate situations.

ERIE, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO