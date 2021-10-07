Peer Perspectives on Inclusion
Before he decided to become a professor, Dr. Mateo Cruz spent nearly a decade working with nonprofits to design and deliver health leadership programs for youth of color from historically marginalized neighborhoods. His experience made him a firm believer in the power of peer education to promote honest conversations around sensitive topics — so much so, in fact, that the assistant professor of Management made the peer learning model the foundation of his Managing Diversity in the Workplace (MG228) course this summer.www.bentley.edu
