Peer Perspectives on Inclusion

By Molly Mastantuono
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore he decided to become a professor, Dr. Mateo Cruz spent nearly a decade working with nonprofits to design and deliver health leadership programs for youth of color from historically marginalized neighborhoods. His experience made him a firm believer in the power of peer education to promote honest conversations around sensitive topics — so much so, in fact, that the assistant professor of Management made the peer learning model the foundation of his Managing Diversity in the Workplace (MG228) course this summer.

