Philadelphia Orchestra reopens Carnegie Hall with blazing bravura
The lights are coming back on all over New York. Wednesday night, Carnegie Hall joined the New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera in reopening their hall after a year-and-a-half hiatus. Christening the 2021-2022 season were a group of welcome, old friends: the Philadelphia Orchestra, conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and pianist Yuja Wang. Wang played Shostakovich on a program that mixed recent works from Valerie Coleman and Iman Habibi with familiar Bernstein and Beethoven.newyorkclassicalreview.com
Comments / 0