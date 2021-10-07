CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Should Consider Trading For Phil Kessel

By Shane Seney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel has been informed by the team he’s not in their plans this season. The team wants to get younger, and Coyotes management is looking to flip Kessel for assets. The sniper is in the final season of his contract and is one of the best “rentals” on the market. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, who know exactly what Kessel can bring to the table. Penguins management should make a phone call and see if they can swing a deal to complete the Kessel reunion.

