Festive Fall Wreath

Owned by Karen Kish and her niece and nephew, KissWreath & Co. creates intricate wreaths that celebrate everything from Valentine's Day to game day. Turns out, bright colorful holiday bulbs aren’t just restricted to Christmastime. That’s what Karen Kish and her nephew, Ryan, and niece, Halle, realized when they co-founded KissWreath & Co. Much like each wreath, the family business came together piece by piece. After being enchanted by a friend’s DIY wreath adorned with vintage bulbs, Karen had the idea to make her own. After positive feedback, the trio realized that bulbs left over from Christmas could extend to other seasons, holidays and celebrations as well. With their Etsy store launching this past April, orders started flying in for their uniquely made wreaths. “Not one is exactly the same as the other,” says Ryan.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO