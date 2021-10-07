CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Life Time raises $702 million in latest IPO

By Patrick Kennedy
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife Time had a weak finish to its first day of being a public company again on Thursday, after the Chanhassen-based company downsized its initial offering of stock, selling fewer shares at the lower end of its previously disclosed price range. The company still raised $702 million, selling 39 million...

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Portillo’s seeks up to $405 million with IPO

Portillo’s, the fast casual chain known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes, aims to raise up to $405.4 million with its initial public offering. The Oak Brook-based company plans to sell 20.27 million shares at $17 to $20 per share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Portillo’s also said it expects sales at restaurants open at least two ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Portillo’s hopes to raise about $400M with its IPO

Portillo’s on Tuesday revealed the terms of its IPO, stating it intends to raise up to $405 million when its shares begin trading later this month. The 67-unit Oak Brook, Ill.-based fast casual, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, said it expects to sell 20.27 million shares at between $17 and $20 each, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
theedgemarkets.com

Mastercard-backed AvidXchange upsizes IPO to raise US$660 million

(Oct 13): Financial technology company AvidXchange Holdings Inc. raised US$660 million in an initial public offering, pricing its shares at the top of a marketed range, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company, whose backers include a Mastercard Inc. affiliate and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, sold 26.4 million shares...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
MedCity News

Pyxis IPO leads way as four life science firms kick off 4Q, raising nearly $500M

Antibody drug conjugates, or ADCs, are picking up momentum. Of the 11 drugs in this class that have been approved by the FDA, six have reached the market in the last two years. Meanwhile, new ADC companies have been busy raising money. Pyxis Oncology is one of them, emerging earlier this year with drugs and ADC technology licensed from Pfizer. Now it has $168 million in IPO proceeds to ramp up its research.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Ipos#Real Estate#Bright Health#Ipo#Life Time#Lth
Cheddar News

NYSE Vice Chairman on What's Behind the Record-Breaking 2021 in IPO Launches

The record of 407 IPO launches in 2020 has been shattered this year with 796 public listings so far. John Tuttle, vice chairman and chief commercial officer at the New York Stock Exchange, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the IPO market and why so many businesses are going public. He attributed some of the launches to low interest rates and the high-value shares of companies that have already gone public. Tuttle also talked about the rise in companies going public via nontraditional routes like SPAC mergers.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

AvidXchange raises expected pricing range of IPO, boosting

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. could raise up to $44 million more than it previously expected, as the North Carolina-based provider of accounts payable automation software raised the estimated pricing range of its initial public offering. The company said it is still offering 22.0 million shares in the IPO, which is now expected to price between $23 and $25 a share, up from a previous estimate of between $21 and $23 a share, as the company could raise up to $550 million. The new pricing range implies the company could now be valued at up to $4.78 billion, up from a previous estimate of $4.40 billion. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has inched up less than 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.0%.
STOCKS
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: NerdWallet Files For IPO, Bitkraft Raises Blockchain Game Fund, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. San Francisco-based NerdWallet filed its S-1 with the SEC today for an IPO that is set to raise up to $100 million. The company, founded in 2009, helps consumers find the right credit card as well as products to refinance mortgages and student loans. The company reached an average of 21 million unique users per month in 2021 according to its filing.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Life Time's stock jeered in its public debut, as it opened well below its IPO price

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.'s stock was jeered in its public debut, as the athletic center chain's stock opened on the NYSE 7.9% below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $18 a share, at the low end of the previously expected range of between $18 and $21 a share. At the pricing, the company raised $702.0 million as it sold 39.0 million shares. The stock's first trade was at $16.57 at 10:42 a.m. Eastern for 1.8 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $3.28 billion. The stock has bounced a bit since then, to trade recently down 4.8% at $17.13. Life Time's weak debut comes on the same day that NordickTrack parent iFIT Health & Fitness said it postponed its IPO because of "adverse market conditions." IFIT's disappointing debut also occurred on a day of relatively healthy investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 2.9% in morning trading and the S&P 500 gained 1.4%.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

iFIT Delays IPO After Planning to Raise $646M

IFIT postponed its IPO on Thursday, citing adverse market conditions after planning to raise up to $646 million. Reports in August suggested that the company could have even blown past that figure to raise as much as $800 million. Now, it will “continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering.”
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Life Time Group (LTH) IPO Downsized Before Listing Date

Life Time Group (LTH) has priced its IPO and is expected to go public on Oct. 7, 2021. The company downsized its IPO just before the listing. Life Time plans to list its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “LTH”. What’s LTH’s forecast, and should you buy the stock?
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer sees 'decent risk-reward' in Life Time after the gym chain's IPO

CNBC's Jim Cramer said he believes Life Time Group offers investors a "decent risk-reward" following its somewhat under-the-radar IPO. "I think the gym business works as the delta variant subsides," the "Mad Money" host said. Cramer said one of his biggest concerns about Life Time was the company's debt load.
MARKETS
bioworld.com

Proteomics platform developer Isoplexis looks to raise $125M in IPO

Isoplexis Corp. has debuted on the Nasdaq, pricing its initial public offering of 8.3 million common shares at $15.00 per share. Shares of the proteomics platform developer (NASDAQ:ISO) were trading slightly under at $13 following the listing. The offering is expected to close on Oct. 12, 2021. The Branford, Conn.-based company is aiming to raise $125 million from the public market to accelerate commercialization of its cell analysis platforms. The single-cell proteomics systems are automated, benchtop products designed to reduce therapeutic development timelines.
MARKETS
Pittsburgh Business Times

Latest local IPO expected this week

Another Pittsburgh company is going public, this time a local developer of Alzheimer's treatments. Nasdaq, where Cognition Therapeutics Inc.’s shares will trade under the ticker symbol CGTX, listed the expected IPO date as Friday. Cognition Therapeutics announced terms for its initial public offering in a regulatory filing on Monday. It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
martechseries.com

mParticle Raises $150 Million Series E to Help Teams Accelerate Time to Data Value

New investment, led by Permira, comes on the heels of accelerated company growth and will be used to drive continued growth of its customer data infrastructure. mParticle, the leading customer data infrastructure company, today announced that it has raised $150 million in Series E funding, led by Permira’s growth fund which backs leading tech-enabled and digital businesses. The existing investor base also participated in the round alongside new backers including former Adobe CFO Mark Garrett and New England Patriots All-Pro punter Jake Bailey. The funding will support mParticle’s continued global go-to-market expansion, as well as significant R&D investment as demand for customer data infrastructure continues to accelerate. With the round, Daniel Brenhouse, Principal at Permira, will join the mParticle Board of Directors.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy