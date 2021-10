Lou Sullivan for PokerNews talks with John Monnette, the winner of Event #16: $10,000 Limit Hold'em Championship at this year's World Series of Poker. His adoring wife stuck by him throughout, supporting him from the rail for over 12 hours as they played down from 10. This is Monnette's fourth WSOP title, but his first in a Hold'em event. He won the $2,500 8-Game in 2011, the $5,000 Seven Card Stud in 2012, and the $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship. He came into the final table as one of the shorter stacks but managed to win the big pots at the key times to vault his way up the leaderboard, ultimately beating Statistician Nate Silver heads up for the 2021 title.

