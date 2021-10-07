CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the 16 potential World Series matchups

Cover picture for the articleThere might be more familiarity and hostility in a Dodgers-Astros or Dodgers-Red Sox matchup, but there's a lot to recommend Dodgers-White Sox. For one thing, it would give Chicago manager Tony La Russa a World Series rematch with Los Angeles after he was on the wrong end of Kirk Gibson's famous home run in 1988, when the Dodgers beat Oakland. This could also be the best starting pitching matchup of the remaining possibilities.

