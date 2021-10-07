CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

U.S. Futures Higher On Short-Term Debt Ceiling Resolution

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFutures are rising again this morning after a short-term resolution to the debt-ceiling got offered by Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell. Investors have been on a roller coaster since last Friday with the market swinging between support and the 100-dma. The wild-ride on Wednesday, not only retested recent support level lows, but took out the 100-dma by the close. A follow-through rally today could put the market on track to retest the 50-dma.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. House votes for short-term debt ceiling fix, averting default

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Tuesday to legislation temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December. Democrats, who narrowly control the House, maintained party discipline to pass the hard-fought,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
investing.com

The Navigator - Anchor's Strategy and Asset Allocation, 4Q21

We are living in an uncertain world. Two years ago, very few on the planet knew what a coronavirus was. Today we are all amateur immunologists. Unthinkable change in a very short space of time. The next year heralds another period of change for financial markets as the financial stimulus measures from the past twenty-four months will be withdrawn. The most important aspects of which are that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will soon start tapering its bond purchases and, possibly, hiking interest rates this time next year. The global hiking cycle has started, and South Africa (SA) is likely to see rates hiked early next year (or possibly even sooner). Inflation remains stubbornly high in developed markets (DMs), while supply chain blockages continue to hamper the global economic recovery.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Markets Await Key Inflation Data, Earnings; Oil Slips

European stocks and futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 were slightly higher ahead of the open on Wall Street on Wednesday as traders await key US inflation data and today's corporate earnings releases in the hope they will provide some clarity on future economic growth. Markets have been struggling on worries that higher inflation driven by hikes in energy prices as well as supply chain bottlenecks will dent the current recovery.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
investing.com

Fed Sees Tapering on the Horizon, but Debate on Rate Liftoff Remains Continues

Investing.com – Federal Reserve policymakers agreed the hurdle to begin tapering bond purchases had been met, though debate on how soon to raise interest rates continued to divide members, according to the minutes of the September meeting. At the conclusion of its previous meeting on Sept. 22, the Federal Open...
BUSINESS
The Trussville Tribune

Palmer on Debt Ceiling Extension: “Our Debt has become a major threat to the future of all Americans”

From The Tribune Staff Reports WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the House of Representatives to a one-day session this week in order to pass an extension of the U.S. debt limit. By raising the debt limit, while continuing their efforts to pass their $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, along with their $4 trillion reconciliation tax […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Gdp#Energy Stocks#Conagra Brands#Cag#The U S Senate#Democrats
Mercury News

Short-term debt ceiling bill clears hurdle in Senate

The Senate has cleared a key procedural hurdle and is now on track to vote Thursday evening to extend the nation’s debt limit through early December after Democrats and Republicans reached a deal to avert economic disaster following weeks of partisan deadlock over the issue. Ahead of the final vote,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Senate
New York Post

Chuck Schumer accepts short-term deal on debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday he has accepted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s offer to move forward with a short-term debt ceiling increase, temporarily avoiding a debt crisis following pressure on Republicans from Democrats and big bank leaders for support. “We’ve reached an agreement,” Schumer said as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FXStreet.com

McConnell short-term debt ceiling raise offer for two months

- Japan Aug Preliminary Leading Index CI: 101.8 v 102.0e; Coincident Index: 91.5 v 91.5e. - Japan Sept Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.4% v 6.3% prior. - Japan Sept FX Reserves $1.41T v $1.42T prior. - BOJ quarterly Regional Economic Report (Sakura): Downgrades assessments of 5 of 9 regions. Cited...
MARKETS
Bay News 9

Top Senators announce short-term deal to raise debt ceiling

The nation’s top senators agreed to raise the debt ceiling through early December, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday morning, avoiding for now the economic crisis that would happen if the U.S. defaulted on its debt for the first time in history. What You Need To Know. The nation’s top...
CONGRESS & COURTS
investing.com

Democrats Signal They’ll Accept Short-Term Debt Ceiling Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Democrats signaled they would take up Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s offer to raise the U.S. debt ceiling into December, alleviating the immediate risk of a default but raising the prospect of another bruising political fight near the end of the year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street ends higher on optimism about U.S. debt-ceiling deal

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday as investors grew more optimistic that congressional Democrats and Republicans could reach a deal to avert a government debt default. Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said his party would support an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December. This would...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed lays out plan to reduce bond purchases, flags inflation worries

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday it could start reducing its crisis-era support for the U.S. economy by the middle of next month, with a growing number of its policymakers worried that high inflation could persist longer than previously thought. Though no decision on a "taper"...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Column: Forget the 1970s, 'stagflation' playbook may be 2005

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - With prices rising and economic growth slowing, many investors are looking to the past in a bid to divine where U.S. markets might be headed next. While the "stagflation" of the 1970s brings back memories, investors may want to revisit the mid-2000s instead. In both periods...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy