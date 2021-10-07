U.S. Futures Higher On Short-Term Debt Ceiling Resolution
Futures are rising again this morning after a short-term resolution to the debt-ceiling got offered by Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell. Investors have been on a roller coaster since last Friday with the market swinging between support and the 100-dma. The wild-ride on Wednesday, not only retested recent support level lows, but took out the 100-dma by the close. A follow-through rally today could put the market on track to retest the 50-dma.www.investing.com
