U.S. Futures Higher On Short-Term Debt Ceiling Resolution

We are living in an uncertain world. Two years ago, very few on the planet knew what a coronavirus was. Today we are all amateur immunologists. Unthinkable change in a very short space of time. The next year heralds another period of change for financial markets as the financial stimulus measures from the past twenty-four months will be withdrawn. The most important aspects of which are that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will soon start tapering its bond purchases and, possibly, hiking interest rates this time next year. The global hiking cycle has started, and South Africa (SA) is likely to see rates hiked early next year (or possibly even sooner). Inflation remains stubbornly high in developed markets (DMs), while supply chain blockages continue to hamper the global economic recovery.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO