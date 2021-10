By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Houston Texans are awful. Despite that reality, they were in position to win a football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Thanks to poor ball security at the goal line, an ill-advised interception by a rookie QB, and numerous defensive breakdowns by New England, the Texans against all odds led the Patriots 22-9 just 81 seconds into the second half. All Houston had to do there was play decently — or even only a little bit bad — for the final 28 minutes to come out with their second victory of the year and...

