Dodgers Bullpen Garners Praise Following Performance In NL Wild Card Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers had the second best record in all of baseball in 2021 — but the defending World Series champions will be forced to play in a single-game elimination against the St. Louis Cardinals to try and make the division series. The Dodgers narrowly defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series last season for their first title since the 1988 season. The team fought with the San Francisco Giants for the NL West division title, but fell one game short of the crown.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO