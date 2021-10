While the world is still trying to navigate through (and around) the COVID pandemic, several companies have had to make changes to the way they operate. And video game developer Eidos-Montréal has also decided it’s time for a change. In the near future, their teams in Montréal and Sherbrooke (both in Canada) will transition from a 40 hour work week to a 32 hour one. With studies showing improvements in numerous areas by making this change, this could become more common. But for now, Eidos-Montréal is arguably the biggest video game company to make this transition.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO