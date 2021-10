3D printers bring the fruits of your imagination to reality. If you can conceive of and design an object in CAD software, then you can use a 3D printer to bring it to life. There are some things to consider before purchasing a 3D printer. The first is the size of the objects that you’re planning to make. Like normal printers, 3D printers are constrained to a printable area. These range from a few inches to over a foot - or larger in industrial machines. Make sure that your printer has the capacity to bring your vision to life.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO