Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Menell, Gusev, Semyonov, Mikheyev Trade

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll report that a number of players were re-assigned to the Toronto Marlies. In addition, four players have been put on waivers for the purpose of moving them to the Marlies. I’ll speculate which one of them might be picked up by another team.

