Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Menell, Gusev, Semyonov, Mikheyev Trade

Yahoo! Sports' Justin Cuthbert joins Brent Gunning to discuss how Nick Ritchie would fit on the Leafs' top line, how William Nylander is shaping up as a complete player, and if will Nick Robertson break through to the main team (07:04). Sportsnet.ca's Nick Ashbourne weighs in on potentially Hyun-Jin Ryu's biggest start of his MLB career, the importance of having Alejandro Kirk's bat in the lineup, and the impact of the final Yankees series for the Blue Jays' young core (23:40). Jays Talk's Rob Wong chimes in on how he thinks Ryu will perform with extra days rest and coming off a short stint on the IL in a big game, Charlie Montoyo managing his pitching staff, and realistic expectations for Nate Pearson's career (47:26). Plus, MLB.com's Sarah Langs gives her thoughts on the Blue Jays-Yankees series with implications on the Wild Card race, the AL Cy Young award battle between Robbie Ray and Gerrit Cole, and if the Jays should be concerned about the Seattle Mariners behind them in the chase (01:09:32). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO