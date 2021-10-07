Hiker Headlines: Sno-Park Permits, Park Responsibly, Safe Streets, Prescribed Burn

Welcome to 1101 Park ST NE, a beautiful home on Capitol Hill, complete with an income unit. Just steps away from Lincoln Park, Barracks Row, Eastern Market, metro, and a short walk to all the conveniences of the H Street Corridor, it+GGs all about location, location, location! In the main residence, the open main level brings you a bright living room with large windows and a wood-burning fireplace. The sizable dining area offers an ideal setting for shared meals with friends and family. Any home chef will love the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and endless workspace on the granite countertops. The main level also includes a half bath, and access to the first of two private porches. Walk up the bright staircase, complete with a large skylight, to the second level. Here you will find two large, bright bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled bath. The second bedroom has a door to the second covered porch, perfect for quiet evenings or morning coffee. The laundry is also located on this level. The lower level unit offers a separate, spacious one bedroom apartment filled with natural light - a very rare gem! Key features also include a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and washer and dryer in-unit. The beautifully landscaped yard with patio offers a relaxing oasis for outdoor entertaining or a quiet day with a good book. Located in the Maury district, this home has it all!

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO