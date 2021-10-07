Beyond The Page: Reading Selections From Author Alena Dillon

It’s difficult to believe that I’m writing this as the calendar flips from September to October. The year is three-quarters complete. Despite this year’s bright memories of receiving the vaccine and seeing loved ones after a year or more apart, the defining factor of 2021 has been its relation to 2020. “Last year” still feels like it should be 2019, but soon, 2021 will have that title. Maybe the fragmented nature of the last two years is why I’m drawn to poetry and novels in verse for this season’s arts guide — books that capture the enormity of feelings in an economy of space. But if you like thrillers or essays or lighthearted romances, there’s something here for you too. Nothing gets you in the mindset of fall in New England like a book by a New Englander.

