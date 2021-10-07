CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Wolf Pack's penalties a good thing? Jay Norvell ponders the questions

By Chris Murray
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo coach wants his team to get penalized on a regular basis. But are penalties really that bad?. Wolf Pack football coach Jay Norvell was asked about his team's propensity for penalties during his weekly press conference following an 11-flag, 76-yard effort against Boise State, which was penalized just four times for 21 yards in Nevada's 41-31 loss. Norvell said those numbers were disappointing, especially a neutral-zone infraction on a punt on Boise State's first drive that gave the Broncos a first down before eventually leading to a touchdown.

