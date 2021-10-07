Are the Wolf Pack's penalties a good thing? Jay Norvell ponders the questions

The annual Nevada-Boise State football game isn't so annual anymore, and Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell would prefer if that was changed. As a result of Nevada being in the Mountain West's West Division and Boise State being in the Mountain Division, the Wolf Pack and Broncos play twice every four years, each hosting one of those games. That format has removed Boise State from its two traditional rivals in the conference, Nevada and Fresno State. And while getting Boise State on the schedule year in and year out might not be great for Nevada's win-loss record, Norvell said he believes the teams should play every year.

NEVADA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO