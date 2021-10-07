Barcelona still owe transfer fees worth £98m for players, including Philippe Coutinho
Barcelona's financial situation continues to be in dire straits, and now, it has been revealed that the club still owes £98m in transfer fees for four players. The club are in serious debt and have asked several players to take pay cuts. They were also unable to offer club legend, Lionel Messi a new contract, which resulted in him joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer.www.90min.com
