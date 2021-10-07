Klaytn Price Analysis: Bulls Returns 43% Gain on KLAY Coin Within 7 Days

The KLAY coin price is positive, around 3.1% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $91 million. KLAY/BTC pair is trading positive by -2.4% at 0.00002733 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of KLAY coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 1.25 USD. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 1.55 USD. Therefore, the chart created a dragonfly doji candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain sideways with unwavering medium strength.