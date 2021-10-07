CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: Cliff Diver’s Lost Wedding Ring Returned

hot967.fm
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cliff diver in Hawaii lost his wedding ring last year while climbing back up to do another dive. He and his wife kept going back to search for it for a month, but couldn’t find it. Then another couple was cliff diving in the same spot a few months...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

Diver Finds and Returns Diamond to Couple

Donnie Constransitch has gone and saved the day again! He was down at the dock helping someone find their cell phone when he met a couple who was there looking for their engagement ring! The excitement of getting engaged caused a drop into the water. The area is shallow and covered with oyster beds. So Donnie went to get more air in his tank. A friend let him borrow the air he needed so he could quickly get back out there! By this time it was close to midnight. Donnie searched but the water was getting too low. He returned the next day, and was able to find it! And all out of goodness. Donnie doesn’t charge for his services. he operates solely on tips. You can find more of his stories on his Facebook, Water Dingo Diving!
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Idaho8.com

Andy Murray is back in the ‘good books’ after finding lost wedding ring

Andy Murray is back in the “good books” after tracking down the wedding ring he lost when his trainers went missing earlier this week. The three-time grand slam champion had posted a video to Instagram on Thursday asking for help after his shoes, which had the ring attached, were taken from underneath his car as he prepared for the Indian Wells tournament in California.
CELEBRITIES
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diver#Diving#Cliff Diver#Tiktok
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy