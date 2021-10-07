Boris Johnson’s plans for economy signal ambitions for decade in power
(Oct 7): Boris Johnson’s plan to overhaul the U.K. economy is a 10-year project he wants to see out as prime minister, according to a senior official. The time frame, which has not been disclosed publicly, illustrates the scale of Johnson’s gamble that British voters will accept a long period of what he regards as shock therapy to redefine Britain. It also underscores Johnson’s ambition to be judged against past leaders including Margaret Thatcher.www.theedgemarkets.com
