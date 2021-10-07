Call for entries open for Capitol Art Exhibition
SHERIDAN — The call for entries for Governor's Capitol Art Exhibition is now available on CaFE, www.callforentry.org. The entry deadline is Nov. 14. The Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition is a biennial juried exhibit that celebrates the work of Wyoming artists. The exhibition was established in 2000 under an initiative by Gov. Jim Geringer and is organized under the auspices of the Wyoming State Museum and the Wyoming Arts Council.www.thesheridanpress.com
