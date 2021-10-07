Lady Mules XC team places fourth at Canyon Invitational
The Muleshoe Mules and Lady Mules’ varsity cross country team competed at the Canyon Invitational, where the Lady Mules finished fourth overall with 142 points. On the girl’s side, Sophomore, Yvette Benevidas, led the team, finishing 15th overall with a time of 13:08.40. Junior, Mikaela Haseloff, finished 29th overall with a time of 13:34.17, while sophomore, Idaly Tarango, finished 30th with a time of 13:37.66.www.muleshoejournal.com
Comments / 0